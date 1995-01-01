Dogs of the Dow - Dividend stocks / High dividend yield stocksDogs of the Dow - Dividend stocks / High dividend yield stocksDogs of the Dow Newsletter
Dogs of the Dow - Dividend stocks / High dividend yield stocks
Main Menu Dogs of the Dow main menu Don't forget to +1 and Like Dogs of the Dow   >>>

Dogs of the Dow  
.
Facebook Google+ WordPress LinkedIn Twitter Blogger Tumblr Email Gmail
.
As seen in...
.
Wall Street
Dogs of the Dow is a stock picking strategy devoted to selecting the highest dividend paying Dow stocks. At this site, we intend to inform you of this technique, study its past performance, gauge its current performance, and present you with methods to get more out of the Dogs. This site is loaded with helpful investment information (e.g. performance tables, stock charts, seasonality charts for all US stocks & ETFs, stock & ETF screens, stock broker reviews, etc.) and updated daily, so insert a bookmark and follow the highest dividend paying stocks of the Dogs of the Dow.
.
Click to go to the top of the page New to the Dogs of the Dow? We recommend that you sign up to receive our free Dogs of the Dow Newsletter. Doing so will keep you up to date with all that goes on here at Dogs of the Dow.
.
Click to go to the top of the page Interested in the details of how the system works? Then try our Dog Steps page. If you have further questions, be sure to check our FAQ, FAQ 2, and Site Tips. And to get you started, we have an exclusive list of the best online brokers at Top Dog Brokers. You can also read up on stock broker reviews (e.g. Scottrade, Fidelity, Schwab, TD Ameritrade, E*Trade, etc.) made by fellow investors via our Top Dog Brokers Feedback page. And if you would like to brush up on a Dogs of the Dow related term or just a general investment term try our Dogs of the Dow Glossary.
.
Click to go to the top of the page If you would like to see how the highest dividend paying stocks of the Dogs of the Dow are doing, you can check out a list of the 2017 Dogs of the DowNew, and track them with our weekly performance tables (Weekly and YTD Performance Tables) as well as our daily performance tables (Daily Performance, YTD Performance, Current Doggishness). Want to see which high dividend yield Dow stocks would make the cut as a Dog as of the most recent Friday close, try Current Doggishness and for the prior week's high yield stocks try Previous Doggishness.
.
Click to go to the top of the page You can take a look at past performance with our Dog Years page. You can also review each individual year exactly how it was originally posted since 1996 (we've been around that long -- how time flies) 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, and/or 1996 Dogs of the Dow.
.
Click to go to the top of the page Want to dig a little deeper? Try doing some Free Research on any of the Dow stocks. Or get some perspective with insightful stock market charts and tables based on the Dow. Also, you can quickly get a detailed stock quote, stock chart, and annual cycle chart for any US traded stock simply by entering the company name or company ticker symbol in the search box Updated located near the top right corner of each page.
.
Click to go to the top of the page Accessing all of the investment information here at Dogs of the Dow is quick and easy. You can easily get at everything right here from this homepage, the site links located at the bottom of each page, the main menu located near the top left corner of each page and the search box located near the top right corner of each page. Enjoy and don't forget to sign up for our free Dogs of the Dow Newsletter.
.
.
Do you find this page helpful? If so, click the +1 and Like buttons right now >>>
.
.
Click here for insightful stock market charts. Where is the market headed? The answer may surprise you. Find out
.
with the exclusive & Barron's recommended charts of Chart of the Day.
.
Dogs of the Dow | Dogs 2017 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 | Dog Years
Daily Performance: Current Doggishness | Daily Performance | YTD Performance | Stock Research
Weekly Performance: Current Doggishness | Previous Doggishness | Weekly | YTD | the Dow
Dog Steps | FAQ | FAQ 2 | Site Tips | Glossary | Top Dog Brokers | Broker Reviews
Dogs of the Dow Newsletter | Feedback | Tell a Friend | Privacy | Accolades
.
Stock Screens: Current Doggishness | 2017 Dogs of the Dow | Highest Dividend Paying Stocks
Highest Dividend Paying Large-Cap Stocks Today | Highest Dividend Paying Mega-Cap Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap Today | Dow Jones Industrial Average Companies Today
Dow Jones Transportation Average Companies | Dow Jones Utilities Average Companies
Most Active Stocks Today | Biggest Stock Gainers Today | Biggest Stock Losers Today
Ex-Dividend Date Calendar | Lowest PE Ratio Stocks | Stock Symbols List
.
ETF Screens: Best Performing ETFs Today (1x, 2x, 3x) | Best Performing ETFs: 12 Months (1x, 2x, 3x)
Most Active ETFs Today | Highest Dividend Paying ETFs Today | Best Performing Sector ETFs Today
Best Performing Technology ETFs | Best Performing Healthcare ETFs | Best Performing Energy ETFs
Best Performing Real Estate ETFs | Best Performing Financial ETFs | Best Performing Commodity ETFs
Best Performing ETFs: Financial Crisis | Best Performing ETFs: Post-Financial Crisis | ETF Symbols List
.
Trend Charts TodayNew: Dow | S&P 500 | Nasdaq | Nasdaq 100 | Russell 2000 | Gold
.
Investor Glossary: Accounting | Banking | Bonds | Brokers | Economy | Futures | Mutual Funds
Options | Real Estate | Retirement | Stocks | Taxes | Technical Analysis
.
©1995-2017 Dogs of the Dow - All rights reserved
.